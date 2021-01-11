AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 137,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 79,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 54.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

