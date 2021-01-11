Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) Shares Gap Up to $70.00

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $76.00. Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) shares last traded at $76.71, with a volume of 25,660 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £59.27 million and a PE ratio of -175.00.

In other news, insider Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £68,000 ($88,842.44).

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) Company Profile (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

