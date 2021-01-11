AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

NYSE:AU opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $3,468,000. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

