Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,843.62

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 160.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $73,843.62 and $13.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.