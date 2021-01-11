Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

AON has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

AON stock traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $202.09. 68,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,300. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.50.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.15.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

