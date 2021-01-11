Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.15.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

