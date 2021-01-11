Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.39 Million

Brokerages expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to announce $119.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.92 million and the highest is $120.71 million. Aphria reported sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $532.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $549.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $681.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $728.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

APHA stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 256,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 29.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

