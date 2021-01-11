Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.62. 2,698,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,158,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

