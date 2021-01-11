Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 416,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,437,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.50. The stock had a trading volume of 586,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

