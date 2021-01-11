Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 606 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after purchasing an additional 405,545 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.14. 3,356,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

