Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,608,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,399,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

