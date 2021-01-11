Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.09. 6,330,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,550. The company has a market cap of $324.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

