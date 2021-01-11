Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,045 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

