Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,124 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $5,644,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 151.3% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,638,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $420.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

