ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Up 7.1%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.81. 266,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 304,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $159,434.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,996.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657 over the last ninety days. 18.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

