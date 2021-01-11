ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Receives C$8.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.59.

ARX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

TSE ARX opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.42 and a 1-year high of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.31%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

