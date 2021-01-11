Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal is cutting production per needs and carrying out cost-control measures. Development of the Leer South mine will produce high-quality coking coal, which can help Arch Resources cater to the commodity’s demand among global customers. The company will benefit from its long term supply contracts. Arch Resources’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, increasing emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as an energy source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources is hurting the company. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and shutdown of coal-based power generation plants are also adversely impacting thermal coal demand. Arch Resources’ decision to terminate the thermal coal joint venture with Peabody Energy, will impact its prospects.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCH. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $719.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

