Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARD opened at $18.00 on Monday. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

