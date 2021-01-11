Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Ares Capital news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Wednesday. 24,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

