Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report sales of $480.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $492.60 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $462.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

Several research firms have commented on ARGO. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

