Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

ARNGF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 312,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,500. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

