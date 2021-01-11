Argus Raises Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $160.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price increased by Argus from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of PKG opened at $144.78 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

