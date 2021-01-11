Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up 5.4% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.82. 7,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.06.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

