Asch Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Asch has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Asch has a market capitalization of $957,787.90 and $168,221.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062079 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.32 or 0.86043956 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.