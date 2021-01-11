Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

