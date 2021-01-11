ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €450.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €395.00 ($464.71) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €373.54 ($439.46).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.