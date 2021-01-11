Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 41.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

