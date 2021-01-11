Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 152.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 66,848 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 93.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

