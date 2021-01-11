At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Buys $4,826,372.85 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

