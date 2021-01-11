At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Acquires 275,007 Shares

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00.

HOME stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,800. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in At Home Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

