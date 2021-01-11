At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Up 6.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) were up 6.7% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 2,502,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,921,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 275,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 11,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $256,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,856 shares of company stock worth $480,235. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in At Home Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

