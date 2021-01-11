Athene (NYSE:ATH) Lowered to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

ATH opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Athene will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Athene by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Athene by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

