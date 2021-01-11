Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Hits $4.67 on Major Exchanges

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $5.71 million and $2.34 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.67 or 0.00014095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a token. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid.

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

