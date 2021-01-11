ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities raised shares of ATN International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.35 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.49 million. Analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -618.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ATN International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ATN International by 199.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in ATN International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.