Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Up 14.7%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 26,685,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 19,041,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

ATOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

