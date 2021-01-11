Auctus Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $40,037.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00325653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.19 or 0.03856141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,760 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.