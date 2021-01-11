Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Audius has a market cap of $20.58 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.