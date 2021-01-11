Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

