AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$25.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27. AutoCanada Inc. has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4400002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

