Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.34

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.34 and last traded at $108.13, with a volume of 28270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

