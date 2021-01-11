Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $483.04 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $483.04 million and $89.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00018946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.