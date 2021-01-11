Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $588,411.46 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,640.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alesia Lee Pinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $432,743.40.

On Friday, November 6th, Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $427,103.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $163.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -255.98 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

