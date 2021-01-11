Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $313,505.16 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12.

Shares of AVTR opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $112,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after buying an additional 3,757,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 748.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after buying an additional 2,786,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

