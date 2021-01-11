Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVNW. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.39. 82,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,933. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $187.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $66.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

