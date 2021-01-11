Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

AVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

