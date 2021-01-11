Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 885,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 468,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

