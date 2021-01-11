Axe (AXE) Market Cap Tops $301,977.96

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $301,977.96 and $176,679.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000194 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

