Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXFOF opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

