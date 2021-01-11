AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXGN. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.52 on Friday. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $783.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,232 shares of company stock worth $1,750,190. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 444,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

