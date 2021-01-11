Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $256,532.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,990.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,756 shares in the company, valued at $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,371 shares of company stock worth $14,232,195 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAXN stock opened at $125.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.94, a PEG ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $134.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.